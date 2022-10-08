Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.0 %

CTHR stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

