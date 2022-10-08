Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chemours by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 819,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 150,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.