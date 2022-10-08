Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Chemring Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 336 ($4.06) in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Chemring Group Stock Up 0.8 %
CHG stock opened at GBX 323 ($3.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.15. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 246.88 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.50 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of £914.67 million and a PE ratio of 2,018.75.
Chemring Group Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
