Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Trading Down 1.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 2,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 192,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.