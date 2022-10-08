China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

China Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

