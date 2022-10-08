Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 2,500 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $22,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RGT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

