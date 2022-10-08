CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 20,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,560,200 shares in the company, valued at C$842,508.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$855.00.

On Monday, September 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,815.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,977.03.

On Friday, September 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 1,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$780.00.

On Friday, September 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 27,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$15,660.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,914.00.

On Thursday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,914.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 22,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,300.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MBA remained flat at C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market cap of C$36.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$0.68.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

