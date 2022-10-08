Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,635.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after buying an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,127,000 after purchasing an additional 101,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.