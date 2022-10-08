Citadel.one (XCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78,893.00

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Citadel.one has a total market capitalization of $842,285.02 and approximately $78,893.00 worth of Citadel.one was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Citadel.one has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel.one token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel.one alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00602084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00257844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008671 BTC.

About Citadel.one

Citadel.one (CRYPTO:XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2021. Citadel.one’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,336,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Citadel.one is https://reddit.com/r/citadeldao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Citadel.one’s official message board is medium.com/citadel-one. Citadel.one’s official Twitter account is @citadeldao. The official website for Citadel.one is citadel.one/about.

Citadel.one Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel.one (XCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Citadel.one has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 8,996,449 in circulation. The last known price of Citadel.one is 0.01785944 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $83,345.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadel.one/about.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel.one directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel.one should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel.one using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel.one Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel.one and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.