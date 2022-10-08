Citigroup Cuts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $322.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.40.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 2.0 %

LIN stock opened at $273.20 on Tuesday. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average is $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.