ClearDAO Market Capitalization Tops $384,586.08 (CLH)

ClearDAO (CLH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, ClearDAO has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. ClearDAO has a total market capitalization of $384,586.08 and approximately $281,182.00 worth of ClearDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ClearDAO Coin Profile

ClearDAO launched on December 29th, 2021. ClearDAO’s total supply is 525,357,143 coins and its circulating supply is 109,418,953 coins. ClearDAO’s official Twitter account is @clear_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClearDAO’s official website is cleardao.com. The official message board for ClearDAO is medium.com/@clear_dao.

Buying and Selling ClearDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearDAO (CLH) is a cryptocurrency . ClearDAO has a current supply of 525,357,143 with 109,418,953.2 in circulation. The last known price of ClearDAO is 0.00347558 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $41,450.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cleardao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

