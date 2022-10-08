ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.