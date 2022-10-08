CLSA Begins Coverage on IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF)

CLSA started coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IDP Education Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDPUF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. IDP Education has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, and shared services.

