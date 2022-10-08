Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

