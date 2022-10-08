Columbus Macro LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. 8,336,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

