Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.28. 1,758,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

