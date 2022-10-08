Columbus Macro LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 87,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,380,000 after acquiring an additional 684,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

