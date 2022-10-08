Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $63.96. 1,386,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,460. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

