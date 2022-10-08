Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.