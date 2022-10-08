Columbus Macro LLC Sells 678 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

