Columbus Macro LLC Sells 753 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
SCHM traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $62.26. 463,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.