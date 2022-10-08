Columbus Macro LLC Sells 753 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

SCHM traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $62.26. 463,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.