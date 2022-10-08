Columbus Macro LLC Sells 868 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,446,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,333,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

