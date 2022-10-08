Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,850,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.