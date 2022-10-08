Comparing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NVIDIA and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 10 24 1 2.74 Power Integrations 0 0 2 0 3.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $214.62, indicating a potential upside of 77.72%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $91.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.00%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 11.17 $9.75 billion $3.05 39.59 Power Integrations $703.28 million 5.44 $164.41 million $3.08 21.30

This table compares NVIDIA and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. Power Integrations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 26.03% 36.83% 21.35% Power Integrations 25.83% 22.44% 20.07%

Volatility and Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NVIDIA pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Power Integrations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Power Integrations on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

