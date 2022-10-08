Comparing Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ – Get Rating) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchids Paper Products and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.9% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo 3.21% 136.59% 13.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo $3.50 billion 0.52 $331.00 million $2.76 15.07

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Orchids Paper Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

