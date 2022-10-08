Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,405 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $48,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,711. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

