Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $44.32 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $44,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.51. 803,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.76 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

