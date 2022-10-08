Compass Capital Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 531,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

