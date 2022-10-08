Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $52,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,494. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

