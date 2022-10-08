Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.5 %
CHCI stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
