Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.85 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

