Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.63 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $86.63 million and $5.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,485.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00273288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00140102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00757772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00602462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00251502 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04167419 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,288,223.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.