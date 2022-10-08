Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4,067.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 404,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000.

IJR stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

