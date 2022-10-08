Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMOP. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 48,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

