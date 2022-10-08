Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 718.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.28.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.