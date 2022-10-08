Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

