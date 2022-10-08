ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.24 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $110.24 million and $37.76 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ConstitutionDAO has a current supply of 5,060,137,334.7. The last known price of ConstitutionDAO is 0.02184649 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $15,865,672.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constitutiondao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.