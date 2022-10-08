Continuum Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $108,097.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance (CTN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Continuum Finance has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Continuum Finance is 0.3995459 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $152,650.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://continuum-seven.vercel.app/.”

