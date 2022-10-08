Contrasting Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) & Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI)

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Charah Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charah Solutions has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -26.6, meaning that its share price is 2,760% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charah Solutions and Kaiser Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Charah Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charah Solutions and Kaiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $293.22 million 0.21 -$5.81 million ($0.91) -2.02 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kaiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charah Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions -6.86% -219.29% -7.06% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Charah Solutions beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. Its remediation and compliance services also include landfill development, construction, and management; site evaluation and characterization; preliminary design and cost estimates with life-cycle analysis; hydrogeological assessment; groundwater and containment modeling; permit application and processing for expansions and greenfield sites; design engineering; construction of landfills and cap and cover systems; conversion of impoundments to landfill sites; quality assurance and control, and documentation; engineered fills (off-site); and other related services. In addition, the company recycles recurring and contracted volumes of coal-fired power generation waste byproducts comprising bottom ash, fly ash, and gypsum byproducts for the use in various industrial purposes. Further, it provides coal ash management services; fossil services that include silo management, on-site ash transportation, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct from coal power operations; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, as well as disposal of flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash; and environmental risk transfer services that manages the sites' remediation requirements. Charah Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

