Contrasting Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 124.72 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manhattan Scientifics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Vault and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.46%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -1,092.72% -123.40%

Summary

Energy Vault beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.