Contrasting Natura &Co (NTCO) & Its Competitors

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Natura &Co Competitors -39.54% 22.35% -4.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion $194.19 million 20.38 Natura &Co Competitors $3.81 billion $311.37 million 34.75

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Natura &Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s rivals have a beta of 36.66, suggesting that their average share price is 3,566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natura &Co and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 0 0 2.00 Natura &Co Competitors 122 946 995 23 2.44

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Natura &Co pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 52.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natura &Co rivals beat Natura &Co on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Natura &Co

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.