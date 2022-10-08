Cook Finance Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (COOK)

Cook Finance (COOK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Cook Finance has a market cap of $331,962.71 and approximately $130,339.00 worth of Cook Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cook Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Cook Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.84 or 0.99993321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Cook Finance Token Profile

Cook Finance (CRYPTO:COOK) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2020. Cook Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 tokens. Cook Finance’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance. Cook Finance’s official message board is cookfinance.medium.com. Cook Finance’s official website is www.cook.finance. The Reddit community for Cook Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cookprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cook Finance (COOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cook Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 873,630,734.7001727 in circulation. The last known price of Cook Finance is 0.00038426 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $118,533.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cook.finance/.”

