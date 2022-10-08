Cosplay Token (COT) One Day Volume Hits $98,381.00

Cosplay Token (COT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Cosplay Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Cosplay Token has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $98,381.00 worth of Cosplay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosplay Token token can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cosplay Token Profile

Cosplay Token launched on December 4th, 2021. Cosplay Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,766,977 tokens. Cosplay Token’s official Twitter account is @curecos_cot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosplay Token is cot.curecos.com.

Buying and Selling Cosplay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosplay Token (COT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cosplay Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosplay Token is 0.02762937 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,961.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cot.curecos.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosplay Token directly using U.S. dollars.

