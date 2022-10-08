Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.76% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of IDU traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 341,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,962. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

