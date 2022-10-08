Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 212,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,606. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.75 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

