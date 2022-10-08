Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.78 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 365,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,405. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

