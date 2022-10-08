Country Club Bank GFN Invests $4.03 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,354 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 271,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $63.67. 1,324,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

