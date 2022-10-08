Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.57. 987,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

