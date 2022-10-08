Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 113,804 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,115,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.