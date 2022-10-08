Country Club Bank GFN Sells 7,023 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. 4,499,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.60. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.